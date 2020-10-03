Virginia Arts Festival Presents Exclusive Online Concert with Judy Collins

(WAVY) — This month presents an exclusive online concert with Grammy Hall of Fame Artist, Judy Collins.

Those who tune in will see the iconic folk singer-songwriter perform alongside Americana band Chatham County Line at Chrysler Hall on Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24. Although it’s a virtual event, this is the first concert in Chrysler Hall since March.

“We filmed the show in late September, where we performed a number of songs from our ‘Winter Stories’ album. We also performed ‘Sweet July Blue Eyes’ and ‘Helplessly Hoping.’ Overall we had a great time,” said Collins.

Tickets for the online concert are available online at vafest.org, where patrons can easily navigate secure access to their preferred performance date. For more information, patrons can call the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 757-282-2822.

