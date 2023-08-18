VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Sixth Annual ViBe Creative District Mural Festival begins on Friday. 14 artists will complete 10 murals in 10 days.

From Friday, August 18 until Sunday, August 27, artists will paint large scale walls all around the neighborhood. They will be in a 1.5 mile radius, going up on businesses and other community buildings.

Kate Pittman is the executive director of the ViBe Creative District. “We are so excited to be adding to the collection of murals around the district and celebrate us being a museum without walls.”

Photo courtesy of the ViBe Creative District.

Pittman says this year has the most diverse group of artists yet. And, for the first time, they are all from Virginia. Click here to learn more about the artists.

A unique feature of the festival is being able to interact directly with artists.

“Nothing replaces getting to see an artist working live,” said Pittman. “If you’re here and you see the artists, drop by say hello, bring a snack, offer to help paint. They want that interaction with the public.”

During the 10-day festival, take a guided tour or print a map online and view the works in progress at your own pace. There will be bicycle, walking, and golf cart scheduled tours during the event.

If you want to get in on the action, you can also participate in painting. It’s through a partnership with the Garage, an artisan boutique.

“The public can drop by and try their hand at painting live, and learn about mural making. It’s something that everyone has said before, ‘I’d love to try that’ and now they can.”

The indoor community mural will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pittman says they encourage everyone to explore the murals, visitors to the area and local residents. One mural this week will be painted by OnieTonie at the Virginia Beach Visitor Center.

Local businesses will also be participating. They will be the canvas for new murals, and others are offering specials and deals throughout the festival.

“Local businesses love this event. And, they really get hands on with the artists. Some of the local business owners will help paint,” said Pittman. “Those local business owners are a critical component of what’s happening here.”

Click here to the see the ViBe Mural Festival Restaurants Guide & Deals.

This year the ViBe Creative District is hosting the 1st Annual Golf Cart Parade. It will be on Saturday, September 19, at 9 a.m. watch as decorated golf carts drive by right in the ViBe.

ViBe Creative District is a non-profit. The event is free and open to all. If you would like to learn more information about the event, or find ways to support, click here.