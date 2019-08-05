Virginia Aquarium staff use camera lights to guide newly hatched loggerhead sea turtles back to the ocean

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Center helped pave the way for a couple newly hatched sea turtles make their to the sea.

In a Facebook post shared online, the Virginia Aquarium said the loggerhead sea turtle was discovered on June 7 and the facility has been working to protect it and monitoring until the eggs have hatched.

Volunteers with the facility’s Stranding Response group have been eagerly anticipating the moment the eggs hatched since July 24.

Due to a quite cloudy night on Sunday, it resulted in an overcast skies which meant the sea turtles found it difficult to find the moon for direction.

Staff and volunteers were quick to lend their “artificial moon,” their camera lights, to guide the little ones towards the ocean.