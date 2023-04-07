VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium, the area’s largest zipline and climbing adventure experience, has released tickets for the 2023 season of “Glow in the Park.”

The first event will be held on April 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Glow in the Park will be held every Friday and Saturday night throughout the spring, with additional dates planned for the summer schedule.

Tickets are available on the Park’s website and sell out fast. Participants can also buy tickets for the Park’s other activities such as axe throwing and climbing. Those looking to buy tickets may choose between day or evening timeslots.

“We are thrilled to bring back Glow in the Park for another season,” said Darlene Zimble, Park Manager. “Our guests love the different themes we offer, from Top 40 and Movie Themes, to 70s, 80s, 90s and more.”

The Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium has also released their Spring Break schedule with daily extended hours from April 3 through April 16. The schedule can be found on their website.