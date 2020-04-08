Virginia Aquarium offers virtual lessons, resources during COVID-19 closure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach may be temporarily closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is still a lot happening behind the scenes.

In addition to taking care of the animals at the aquarium, staff is also busy providing new online resources for the public.

They’ve created a community resource page with a growing list of everything from videos to virtual lessons. It’s sorted by age and general family fun.

Since the aquarium is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, it relies on ticket sales, program fees and gifts. That’s where you can help. If you’re able, they are asking for community donations to help support their daily operations.

You can make an online donation at this link or by calling the Virginia Aquarium Development Office at 757-385-0260.

Latest Posts