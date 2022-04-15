VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium is celebrating two new additions.

On Thursday, the aquarium announced the birth of two female spotted eagle rays — a big deal, as spotted eagle ray reproduction is very rare and they’re considered “near threatened.” Mother Sadana gave birth to them back in January.

The aquarium says 17-year-old Sadana is doing well and can still be spotted by guests in the their Red Sea exhibit.

Her babies are in an off-exhibit area so staff can continue to monitor them closely.

However new born spotted eagle rays actually don’t not require parental care and are self-sufficient at birth, the aquarium says.