VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium responded to 63 sea turtles hooked on fishing lines in 2023.

In 2023, the aquarium received 62 reports of hooked turtles in Virginia and one that was transferred from Delaware for hook removal and rehab. Out of the 63 turtles, 56 were retrieved — the other seven weren’t able to be recovered due to lines breaking or extenuating circumstances. Forty-six sea turtles have successfully been rehabilitated and returned to the sea thus far. The remaining eight are still receiving care with six at the Aquarium’s Darden Marine Animal Conservation Center and two at other facilities, due to capacity.

The first hooked sea turtle of the season named “Neptune” and was a Kemp’s ridley, a critically endangered species. The majority of admitted turtles were Kemp’s ridley except for three loggerheads.

The Aquarium Stranding Response team is preparing for the next sea turtle rehab season called cold stun season. If anyone sees a sea turtle or marine mammal on the beach or in distress, they can call the Aquarium’s Stranding hotline at 757-385-7575, available 24/7.