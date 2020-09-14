Village Family Food Distribution

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Village Family is a multifaceted organization based in Norfolk. Their goal is to bring forth the best food, clothes and outreach resources to those in need.

Every fourth Sunday, the non-profit hosts a food pantry food distribution to help individuals and families in the community. Here to tell is more about the event is Village Family Executive Director, Natisha Wilson.

The next Village Family Food Pantry Food Distribution is Sunday, September 27 from 3-5 p.m. at First New Kindling Church in Norfolk. For more information, visit villagefamilyoutreach.net.