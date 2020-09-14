Village Family Food Distribution

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Village Family is a multifaceted organization based in Norfolk. Their goal is to bring forth the best food, clothes and outreach resources to those in need.

Every fourth Sunday, the non-profit hosts a food pantry food distribution to help individuals and families in the community. Here to tell is more about the event is Village Family Executive Director, Natisha Wilson. 

The next Village Family Food Pantry Food Distribution is Sunday, September 27 from 3-5 p.m. at First New Kindling Church in Norfolk. For more information, visit villagefamilyoutreach.net.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***