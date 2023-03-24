VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode speaks to Maddy Laing from Virginia Beach History Museums for Women’s History Month. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Laing shares the stories of two prominent Virginia Beach women, Grace Sherwood and Susanna Thorowgood. They also discuss the rare 18th-century quilt at the Thoroughgood House.

The VB History Museums have a couple upcoming events:

Highland Spring SpecialTea

Thoroughgood House, located at 1636 Parish Road, will feature this SpecialTea event on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. At the event, experience a rustic high tea in the replica Revolutionary Era tent at the House. The event will have curated teas, live traditional Scottish tunes, and a perfume-making demonstration. Each event is about 90 minutes and costs $40 per person. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Mother’s Day CrafTea: The Language of Flowers

Visit the Lynnhaven Colonial Education Center, 4409 Wishart Road, on Thursday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Enjoy a CrafTea for Mother’s Day with a casual cream tea service. At the event, guests can build their own unique teacup floral arrangements, learn the history of spring blossoms, and take a tour of the Lynnhaven house and grounds. Each event is about 90 minutes and costs $40 per person. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

For more events and information, visit vbmuseums.org/events.