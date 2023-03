HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode speaks with Peter Decker, III about the Norfolk St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After three years, the parade is back on Saturday, March 18.

Decker has been an emcee for the event for 15 years. The Decker Law Firm has sponsored the event for decades. Learn about this year’s event, and the parade’s history in this week’s Community Chat.