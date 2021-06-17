Victorian board game exhibit coming to Norfolk’s Hunter House Victorian Museum

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, The Hunter House Victorian Museum announced that they are debuting a new exhibit focusing on 19th-century games and the pandemic.

The exhibit, Victorian Games of Yesteryear, aims to explore the games and draw connections between times of isolation and crises. Visitors will be able to visit the exhibit from June 5 to August 28.

Collections Manager Renee Evans states “this exhibit includes items we have never displayed to the public before, as well as rare items that do not exist in completion elsewhere. Visitors will have a chance to see games that they may never have a chance to see otherwise.”

During the 19th and 20th centuries, board games were a way for families to enjoy their free time. However, the quality of the games highlighted the difference between the working class and elite.

Museum officials ask visitors to call the museum at (757) 623-9814 or email hhvmvisitorservices@gmail.com to learn more and book their tour.