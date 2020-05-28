ViBe Creative District runs Story Exchange Virtual Series during pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach is slowly coming back to life, with a handful of businesses welcoming customers in phase 1 of Virginia’s reopening.

The staff is still doing its part to give creative people a space to express themselves through art.

For the fifth year in a row, the ViBe Creative District nonprofit announced its partnership for programming with ViBe Story Exchange for 2020. The only difference is that it’s a virtual experience.

“It typically runs in-person and we bring together the writer, the artist, and audience. The writer gets on and reads their piece to the audience, they are able to share it with the artist. Then the artist responds to the writer with a dance or a fine art piece that is then viewed by the audience,” said Kate Pittman, executive director of ViBe Creative District

After the performance the host will lead a question and answer session where the audience can participate.

The five-week series kicked off at the beginning of May and ends on June 11. All of the artists are locally-based. Pittman said they received more than double the number of applicants this year.

The theme of this year’s series is Alone Together, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. The staff said rather than ignore what’s happening, they are giving artists and the audience the opportunity to express how COVID-19 is affecting them.

“From crisis comes creativity. So much about coming to explore the arts ViBe Creative District is about human connection. There’s also a bit of mental relief and therapy that can be found in doing beautiful artworks in the community,” said Pittman.

Outside of the story exchange series, the ViBe Creative District encourages people to take advantage of its other online programming. There’s a free scavenger hunt uploaded to the district’s website, virtual tours with the Virginia MOCA, and virtual exhibition openings with the Virginia Beach Art Center- Artist’s Gallery.

You can catch the ViBe Story Exchange Virtual Series Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. You can find the link to join at ViBeCreativeDistrict.org.

