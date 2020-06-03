VB’s Sandstock-A Tribute To Rock & Roll canceled due to pandemic; rescheduled for 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WAVY) – Sandstock-A Tribute To Rock & Roll, originally scheduled for June 26 through 28, at the Beach and Boardwalk at 24th Street has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Festivals organizers cited Governor Northam’s Executive Order 65 prohibiting large events in response to COVID-19.

The music event is projected to return in 2021.

“Live! on Atlantic’s top priority is the health and safety of all our guests, participants, volunteers and staff,” sponsors of the festival wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

The City of Virginia Beach says they are following guidelines from the Virginia State Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tickets will remain on sale for other future Live! On Atlantic events.

For additional updates on Live! On Atlantic events, visits LiveOnAtlantic.com follow their updates on social media.

