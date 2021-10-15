VB’s Sandler Center to host open reception for new exhibit,”Five Women. Five Studios. Five Mediums”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, in conjunction with the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, is set to host an opening reception for their new exhibit “Five Women. Five Studios. Five Mediums.”

The exhibit, created by Working Artists Studios, will be honored on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. in the Sandler Center Art Gallery on Market Street in Virginia Beach.

“The name of our collaborative says it all,” said Jeanne Goodman, one of the Working Artists Studios artists. “We draw, paint, print and photograph. Ironically, though our disciplines differ, we sometimes question one another about progress on a new piece of work, provoking new thoughts as we engage with one another.”

Working Artists Studios consists of a group of five women artists, working in five different mediums, who have come together to create a professional art space. They offer the opportunity to visit, view the artists’ processes, and purchase art directly from the artists, working in a studio/gallery setting.

Featured artists in this exhibition include Jeanne Goodman, Helen Jones, Karen Kinser, Anne May and Vonnie Whitworth.

Their artwork at the gallery is available for sale.