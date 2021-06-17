VB to open new pollinator garden

In this June 5, 2019, photo, a bee pollinates a milkweed flower at the USGS Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel, Md. The Environmental Protection Agency will allow farmers to resume broad use of a pesticide over objections from beekeepers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation announced on Thursday that they are opening a new pollinator garden in honor of National Pollinator Month.

Officials will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the garden at 10:30 a.m. on June 23. The ceremony will highlight the garden, as well as the variety of native plants to sustain pollinators like bees, butterflies, and moths that are responsible for fertilization, seed, and fruit production.

The new garden will be located at Red Wing Park in the 1300 block of General Booth Blvd.

Virginia Beach has been recognized as Bee City USA affiliate.