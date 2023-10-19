VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The 67th Annual Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show kicks off Friday.

With works from up to 200 artists, this year’s group showcases a variety of mediums from painting and ceramics to photography and sculptures.

Here is the schedule for the weekend, below.

Friday, Oct. 20 – Saturday, Oct. 21: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Festival is the reason the museum exists.

Gary Ryan is the executive director of the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art. She said it began as a fundraiser, selling art to help with a community member’s medical bills. 67 years later, the festival continues.

“We are very proud of that legacy, and the fact that we are homegrown right here in Virginia Beach and on the boardwalk,” Ryan said.

The festival has expanded from 24th St to 35th Street on the boardwalk.

On 24th Street, you can find the Family Art Park. It will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Visitors will find interactive activities, live performances and Virginia MOCA’s ARTlab LIVE. Live performances include Fleet Forces Band and Army Band.

“Just like the museum we want everyone to be involved, because art loving starts very early,” Ryan said.

In addition to the art for sale, the ViBe District has signed up local artists to make murals on the boardwalk. Don’t miss seeing artists get to work throughout the festival.

Leading up to the festival, they asked for the public’s help in designing the festival t-shirt. This will be unveiled once the festival kicks off.

Each year in curating what artists are part of the festival, they focus on a few qualities.

“Locally relevant, national resonate, contemporary art that is exceptional,” Ryan said.

Hundreds of applicants come in each year, while they use these criteria to decide whose art will be displayed.

An important piece of the festival is supporting the art community. They aim to support local artists and national ones that travel in for the festival.

View more information and the full program, here.