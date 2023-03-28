VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The three-day Memorial Day weekend promises to be full of local entertainment at the Oceanfront as the Memorial Day Salute to Summer concert lineup has been announced.

A trio of free concerts each night of the three-day Memorial Day weekend will take place at the 17th Street Park, the 24th Street Park and the 31st Street Park from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 26-28.

The shows, which represent a variety of musical genres and stylings, include:

Friday, May 26

17th Street Park – Cultivated Mind

24th Street Park – Buckshot

31st Street Park – School of Rock

Saturday, May 27

17th Street Park – Wonderland

24th Street Park – 5Starr

31st Street Park – Brasswind

Sunday, May 28

17th Street Park – Chong Band

24th Street Park – The Deloreans

31st Street Park – Rocky

People can also view the Heroes’ Walk banners along the boardwalk – the essays composted by local Virginia Beach history students and tell the stories of various wars and conflicts the United States has been involved in over the years.

The Memorial Day Salute to Summer is presented by the city and produced by IMGoing.