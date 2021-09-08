VB History Museums hosting ‘Conversation with a Curator’ featuring historic family Bible

The Lynnhaven House and its surrounding property is one of 16 Historic and Cultural Districts in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach History Museums are set to host ‘Conversation with a Curator’ featuring the Thelaball family Bible at the Lynnhaven House Colonial Education Center

The 278-year-old Bible was owned by Prudence Thelaball who is the granddaughter of the man who built the Lynnhaven House. The house, dating back to 1725, is considered to be one of the most well-preserved examples of early Virginia vernacular architecture.

Virginia Beach History Museums Director Annmarie Reiley-Kay will give a free lecture about the history of the Bible, the Thelaball Family and Lynnhaven House from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on September 20.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information about the event, email vbhistory@vbgov.com or call 757-385-5100.