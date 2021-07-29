VB adds additional summer pop up performances

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department has announced additional “#VBArts On Tour” concert dates at various venues across the city.
Five several small, low-tech street-performer-style performances have already occurred this summer. Officials hope to capitalize on the success of those events.
The new schedule of events is as follows:
- Celebrate Philippines Independence Day *rescheduled*
- Date: July 31
- Time: 4:30 p.m.
- Location: Kempes Landing Park (524 Kempsville Road(
- National Night Out
- Date: July 31
- Time: 3 – 7 p.m.
- Location: Green Run High School (1700 Dahlia Drive)
- Ballet Virginia Live
- Date: August 12
- Time: 5 – 7 p.m.
- Location: Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art – MOCA (2200 Parks Ave.)
- Virginia Beach Chorale and Tidewater Arts Outreach perform live!
- Date: August 14
- Time: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
- Location: Zeiders American Dream Theater Balcony (4509 Commerce St.) and Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Plaza (201 Market St.)
- Symphonicity perform live!
- Date: August 19
- Time: 5 – 7 p.m.
- Location: Red Wing Park (1398 General Booth Blvd.)
For more information and additional events, visit their website.