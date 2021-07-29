VB adds additional summer pop up performances

People play beach racket at the beach during sunset in coastal resort of Ayia Napa in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has extended until Jan. 15, 2021, a ban on outdoor festivals, concerts and exhibitions in places without seating where social distancing rules can’t be enforced. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department has announced additional “#VBArts On Tour” concert dates at various venues across the city.

Five several small, low-tech street-performer-style performances have already occurred this summer. Officials hope to capitalize on the success of those events.

The new schedule of events is as follows:

Celebrate Philippines Independence Day *rescheduled* Date: July 31 Time: 4:30 p.m. Location: Kempes Landing Park (524 Kempsville Road(

*rescheduled* National Night Out Date: July 31 Time: 3 – 7 p.m. Location: Green Run High School (1700 Dahlia Drive)

Ballet Virginia Live Date: August 12 Time: 5 – 7 p.m. Location: Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art – MOCA (2200 Parks Ave.)

Virginia Beach Chorale and Tidewater Arts Outreach perform live! Date: August 14 Time: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Location: Zeiders American Dream Theater Balcony (4509 Commerce St.) and Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Plaza (201 Market St.)

Symphonicity perform live! Date: August 19 Time: 5 – 7 p.m. Location: Red Wing Park (1398 General Booth Blvd.)



For more information and additional events, visit their website.