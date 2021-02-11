Valentine’s Day Weekend in the NEON District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Roses are red, violets are blue, if you don’t have any plans for Valentine’s Day, here’s a few you can do.

Rachel McCall of the Downtown Norfolk Council gives a break down of all of the activities happening in the NEON District this weekend.

Hummingbird Macarons & Desserts

Come celebrate 7 years with Hummingbird for a pre-Valentine extravaganza! If you’ve ever been to a celebration at Hummingbird you know the fun, excitement, epic giveaways, amazing macarons and other decadent desserts!

Hummingbird Macarons & Desserts (myshopify.com)

809 Granby Street

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

La Brioche

Chocolates, French wine, cookies and cakes! La Brioche’s special Valentine’s Day menu will bring a touch of French sweetness and love to the day. Email them today for questions or preorder at yvanbakery@gmail.com.

La Brioche Norfolk | Facebook

765 Granby Street

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Pop Up Flower Shop at La Brioche

Flowers always brighten Valentine’s Day! Come check out the pop-up flower shop by MC Event Creation with affordable flowers for everyone located in La Brioche Saturday and Sunday, February 13 and 14. Prices range from $15-$35 for arrangements.

Matthew Crowe (@createwithmc) • Instagram photos and videos

765 Granby Street

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hot Glass Hearts at Chrysler Museum Glass Studio

Looking for a hot date night? Warm up inside the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio with a Hot Glass Hearts class and create a unique solid sculpted heart to take home with you. Stop by the Studio Tuesday through Sunday to sign up for a Short Sessions Hot Glass class, which run on weekends and select weekday evenings until Valentine’s Day.

Air Balloons Love Pop Up

Bring your boo to The Plot for a pop-up photography studio on V-Day! Local balloon crafter Air Balloons is creating custom love-themed backdrops for anyone to pose with at The Plot. Make a date with your favorite photographer or bring your own camera for free and open to the public photo shoots. No reservations required but guests must remain 6-feet apart and masked while waiting on your session.

Air Balloons-Custom Luxe Balloons & more for the Hampton Roads area!

The Plot

776 Granby Street

Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Commune X CROP

Commune Norfolk and the CROP Foundation will be offering up an exclusive menu for $75 per person (plus beverage, tax and gratuity) on two special nights. Expect approachable, adventurous fare with elevated twists in this intimate and unique experience. Vegetarian alternatives and other dietary restrictions can be accommodated. Photo station, ready-to-go gifts for sale and raffle, and more! To reserve your space click here.

Commune Norfolk

759 Granby Street

Thursday, February 11: Calling all Gals, Pals, Lovers, BFFs, FWBs, etc.! Celebrate Galentine’s Day at Commune with seatings at 5:30, 5:45, 8 and 8:15pm.

Saturday, February 13: Valentine’s reservations are limited with seatings at 5:30 and 8pm.

Push Comedy Theater

This Valentine’s Day, the Push Comedy Theater will improvise your relationship. It’s the most fun you’ll ever have on date night… and you don’t even have to leave your home. Two lucky couples will see the story of their love unfold live over the internet. The couples will be selected at random and interviewed in front of the virtual audience, then the Pushers’ Brad McMurran and Courtney Richards will use that information to improvise the story of the couple’s relationship.

This is a free show that will be broadcast live on the Push Comedy Theater Facebook page, however you’re always encouraged to help the Push by donating at paypal.me/pushcomedytheater.

Sunday, February 14, 7 p.m.