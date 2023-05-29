NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The boardwalk portion of the Virginia Zoo’s Trail of the Tiger exhibit is almost ready to reopen after months of renovation work.

It means several animals — including red pandas, siamangs and more — that were kept behind the scenes during construction will be back for guests to see.

The zoo announced Monday that the boardwalk will reopen to guests on June 23, with a special preview for members on June 22 from 5-8 p.m. The work to replace the entire boardwalk with heat-resistant composite material began at the end of last year as part of an overall project to renovate the exhibit.

The news was among several other updates shared on Monday, including news that the zoo’s new electric train is coming in July and a new habitat for turtles, Turtle Oasis, is set to open later this summer.

The zoo says it’s also partnering with several community organizations such as ODU’s MathFest and Slover Library for educational events this summer. The zoo’s story time for toddlers, Zoo Tales, will be every Wednesday in July at Slover, and MathFest’s Math is Everywhere scavenger hunt will be from June 16 through August 5.

For more information on the exhibits, educational events and more, visit the zoo’s website.