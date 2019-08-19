Virginia Beach boat crew catches 466 pound swordfish for possible new state record

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach-based boat crew hopes to break a state record with a catch last week for a sword fish weighing in at 466 pounds.

In a post shared on Facebook, Rudee’s Inlet Station Marina shared its excitement as the “Rebel” boat crew stood along an enormous swordfish which they claimed weighs at a possible state record-breaking 466 pounds.

Rebel and crew with a new pending VA State Record Sword. 466 lbs

Posted by Rudee's Inlet Station Marina on Friday, August 16, 2019

A name fitting for its crew, the Rebel could possibly dethrone a swordfish state record held by Virginia Beach resident Joseph T. Harris after catching a swordfish that weighed 446 pounds back in September of 2012.

This new catch was part of the 46th Annual White Marlin Open deep-sea fishing tournament that started earlier this month.

For now, the record is still pending as the crew waits for the state officials to confirm the catch.

