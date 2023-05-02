NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Capitan Miranda is returning to the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront in May.

The Uruguayan Navy’s sail training tall ship arrives on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Capitan Miranda was once a survey ship and now serves as the official training ship for the Uruguayan Naval Academy.

From Saturday, May 13 to Monday, May 15 enjoy a free tour of the 205′ schooner-style ship that’s won the ‘Most Spirit’ award at tall ship festivals worldwide. The public can visit the ship during these times:

Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to noon

Monday, May 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Norfolk was selected as one of the two East Coast Ports for the Ship’s 2023 Sail Training visit. The other port visit will be New York City. In a press release, Festevents says it, “is one of the Uruguayan Navy’s favorite ports when visiting the US.”

The ship will depart the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

For more information about the visit, click here.