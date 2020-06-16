Up to 40 eligible visual artists in Virginia to receive $5K each under Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam along with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) have created a special program to assist visual artists impacted by COVID-19.

The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program selects 40 eligible visual artists in the state to each receive a $5,000 grant.

To be eligible, applicants must live and work in Virginia, be 21 years of age or older, and derive a significant part of their income from their artwork including sales and lectures.



Applications must be received online between June 16, 2020 and July 10, 2020. Recipients will be notified of grant awards on July 24, 2020. Complete eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the museum’s website at www.VMFA.museum.

The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program is funded by the museum’s existing Artist Fellowship Endowment established in 1941 through a generous gift made by the late John Lee Pratt of Fredericksburg, Virginia.



Pratt stipulated that the funds be used to support professional artists in the Commonwealth and not for other purposes.

“The arts are critically important—particularly in times of collective struggle and hardship,” says Governor Ralph Northam. “Pam and I are proud to stand alongside VMFA in supporting Virginia’s artists during their time of need.”

