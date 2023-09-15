HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Sept. 15, United Way’s “United Day of Caring” took place in the Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side was proud to be able to volunteer to spruce up the Ida Barbour Early Learning Center. Several Wavy team members, along with sailors with the VAW 120 Greyhounds at Naval Station Norfolk, and employees with Wilbanks, Smith and Thomas Asset Management, took time from their busy days to give back.

The volunteers did a lot of planting and painting, Wavy was just one of several groups across Hampton Roads who volunteered to make the community a better place to live.

Employees from PRA Group, Inc. also kicked off the company’s annual United Way campaign with a Day of Caring volunteer project to clean barns, perform bridle path maintenance, wash fences, weed and clear trails on the EQUI-KIDS and EQUI-VETS 92-acre property located in Virginia Beach, according to a release.

Their work helped prepare EQUI-KIDS for another year of providing equine-assisted therapy for children and adults with special needs, former and active-duty military service members and first responders.

EQUI-KIDS is one of over 60 partner agencies United Way of South Hampton Roads (UWSHR) supports in the area surrounding the financial services company’s global headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia.

Day of Caring is an annual initiative that brings together nearly 1,000 volunteers to care for their community.

A long-time supporter of both EQUI-KIDS and United Way, PRA Group recently earned a Trailblazer Award during UWSHR’s Centennial Celebration for the success of its 2022-23 campaign. The company not only raised more than $350,000 in support of United Way and its affiliated nonprofits—it also achieved a record participation rate among its employees.

“PRA Group has been a wonderful partner to United Way and other local nonprofits,” said Kelsey Mohring, chief marketing and strategy officer for UWSHR. “Their generosity, volunteerism and leadership has helped strengthen our community and empowered us to have a lasting impact. We are excited to see what they will accomplish in 2023 and beyond.”