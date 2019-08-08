‘Ugly Fish’ comedy series at Coelacanth offers another venue to brewing comic scene

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In a world where beer-lovers can battle it out over trivia or stretch it out over assorted yoga poses, Coelacanth Brewing just wants you to laugh it out.

They started the “Ugly Fish Comedy Show” in July, and decided to keep the laughs going on a monthly basis, says Coelacanth Founder and CEO Kevin Erskine.

Of course, the main objective is to get people into the brewery, but — like their motto — Erskine says they wanted to do something different.

The free-to-attend event gives people the option to “make their Fridays funny,” with plenty of jokes and beer on tap.

It also gives the brewing comedy scene in Hampton Roads another stage to emerge on.

You can catch the comedy show on the second Friday of every month at Coelacanth, located on W. 22nd Street in Norfolk

The next show is Aug. 9 at 8 p.m., featuring Michael Ridley, Jounte Ferguson, Wyatt Bowman, Kemi Layeni, Joal Fischer and Ryan Dix.