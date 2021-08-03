Tyler, the Creator to stop by Chartway Arena in March for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ tour

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tyler, the Creator is headed to Chartway Arena in March and he’s bringing his friends along.

The music artist is bringing his spring 2022 tour for his album “Call Me If You Get Lost” on Friday, March 4. The critically-acclaimed album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts following its release. The tour kicks off on February 10 with Tyler expected to play at 34 arenas.

Tyler will be accompanied by fellow artists Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. HERE.

The full schedule and tour dates for “Call Me If You Get Lost” can be viewed HERE.

TOUR: ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/dgsN317pnI — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 3, 2021