NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Teens With a Purpose is set to host their End of Summer BASH in Norfolk on August 26.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 801 Church Street and will celebrate the end of the summer and the start of a new school year.

Attendees will be able to receive school supplies, free food, and free COVID-19 home test kits. There will also be live music and poetry curated by the TWP Teen Leaders that people can enjoy.

A unique mural installation will also be on display in honor of those who lost loved ones to COVID-19 and a mandala installation dedicated to those who have experienced loss caused by gun violence.