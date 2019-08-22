Tour a colorful tall ship from Uruguay when it returns to Norfolk in September

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tall ship used by the Uruguayan Naval Academy for training is returning to Downtown Norfolk in September for you to tour!

Capitan Miranda will sail into the Mermaid City on Sept. 2 as part of their East Coast sail training tour.

The schooner-style ship will dock next to the Waterside District around 9 a.m. The ship will be open to the public for free tours at these times:

Monday, Sept. 2: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

According to Festevents, Capitan Miranda has won the award of “Most Spirit” at many tall ship festivals around the world thanks to its colorful, sunburst sails.

The ship was built in Spain in 1930 and was originally used a survey ship, Festevents says.

Its crew has 13 officers, 16 midshipmen, 6 petty officers, 18 corporals, 17 sailors, and 9 visiting military personnel.