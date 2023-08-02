VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Lifesaving Association, or USLA, National Lifeguard Championship will be take place between 23rd and 26th Streets in Virginia Beach at 7 a.m. from Aug. 9-12.

This event has free admission, and will host hundreds of lifeguards and junior lifeguards from across the country to compete for individual and team awards. The National Championship has taken place every year since 1980, with the exception of 2020. Virginia Beach has hosted the competition in the 2005, 2014, 2018 and 2019 USLA Nationals.

The age ranges from 16-80 for professional lifeguards and 9-15 for junior lifeguards. The lifeguards will compete in both water and beach course events. The event will include things such as: a Landline Rescue Race, Ironman and Ironwoman events, and a Beach Flags event that will be on 24th Street in front of the Virginia Beach Surf & Rescue Museum on Friday, Aug. 11.

“The USLA is proud to bring together the nation’s best in lifesaving for what promises to be another exciting National Championship event in Virginia Beach,” said Ed Zebrowski III, Lifesaving Sport Chair for the USLA. “I encourage all beach visitors to come see firsthand the skill and conditioning it takes to save lives year-round in our waters nationwide. These lifeguards are dedicated in their training, not just for the competition, but to also be able to protect and serve their fellow beachgoers.”

The competitors will face off with defending champions Thomas O’Neill from Riis Park, N.Y. and Casey Francis from Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue.