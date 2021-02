Top 25 places people move to when they leave the Hampton Roads region

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – You probably know someone who has left town in recent years or you have moved yourself, especially considering the large military population in the Hampton Roads region. But where did everyone go?

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area are moving to the most, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

This data looks at the population of the region as a whole.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to that metro area from the Virginia Beach metro region between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Here’s a look at the top 25 regions where people in Hampton Roads moved.

#25. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Roanoke in 2014-2018: 764

– Migration from Roanoke to Virginia Beach: 822 (#4 most common destination from Roanoke)

– Net migration: 58 to Virginia Beach

#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 772

– Migration from Orlando to Virginia Beach: 543 (#33 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 229 to Orlando

#23. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 809

– Migration from Los Angeles to Virginia Beach: 1,106 (#47 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 297 to Virginia Beach

#22. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Public Domain Image

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 831

– Migration from Seattle to Virginia Beach: 471 (#57 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 360 to Seattle

#21. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 972

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Virginia Beach: 129 (#80 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 843 to Colorado Springs

#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,002

– Migration from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach: 1,917 (#23 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 915 to Virginia Beach

#19. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,006

– Migration from Charlotte to Virginia Beach: 717 (#27 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 289 to Charlotte

#18. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Pensacola in 2014-2018: 1,038

– Migration from Pensacola to Virginia Beach: 939 (#4 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 99 to Pensacola

#17. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 1,046

– Migration from Miami to Virginia Beach: 867 (#35 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 179 to Miami

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 1,074

– Migration from Houston to Virginia Beach: 527 (#58 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 547 to Houston

#15. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 1,094

– Migration from Charlottesville to Virginia Beach: 1,314 (#3 most common destination from Charlottesville)

– Net migration: 220 to Virginia Beach

#14. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

Strawser// Wikimedia

– Migration to Harrisonburg in 2014-2018: 1,204

– Migration from Harrisonburg to Virginia Beach: 438 (#4 most common destination from Harrisonburg)

– Net migration: 766 to Harrisonburg

#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,234

– Migration from Tampa to Virginia Beach: 1,057 (#20 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 177 to Tampa

#12. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 1,258

– Migration from Baltimore to Virginia Beach: 1,179 (#14 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 79 to Baltimore

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,263

– Migration from Dallas to Virginia Beach: 1,066 (#43 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 197 to Dallas

#10. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 1,360

– Migration from Blacksburg to Virginia Beach: 419 (#5 most common destination from Blacksburg)

– Net migration: 941 to Blacksburg

#9. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Pixabay

– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 1,382

– Migration from San Antonio to Virginia Beach: 816 (#17 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 566 to San Antonio

#8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,452

– Migration from Atlanta to Virginia Beach: 1,089 (#41 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 363 to Atlanta

#7. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Edmund Garman // Flickr

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 1,555

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Virginia Beach: 954 (#13 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 601 to Urban Honolulu

#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,694

– Migration from Chicago to Virginia Beach: 2,642 (#26 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 948 to Virginia Beach

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 1,773

– Migration from New York to Virginia Beach: 4,059 (#30 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 2,286 to Virginia Beach

#4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 2,522

– Migration from San Diego to Virginia Beach: 2,742 (#9 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 220 to Virginia Beach

#3. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Andrew Avitus // Wikicommons

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 2,647

– Migration from Jacksonville to Virginia Beach: 1,782 (#7 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 865 to Jacksonville

#2. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Ron Cogswell // Wikicommons

– Migration to Richmond in 2014-2018: 7,361

– Migration from Richmond to Virginia Beach: 6,225 (#2 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 1,136 to Richmond

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 7,971

– Migration from Washington to Virginia Beach: 10,872 (#2 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 2,901 to Virginia Beach