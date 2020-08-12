Todd Rosenlieb Dance and Virginia Ballet Theater present Virtual Solo Concert

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In a time where most in-person performances are canceled or postponed, Todd Rosenlieb Dance and Virginia Ballet Theater have found a way to work around it.

This weekend, TRDance Ensemble and VBT Ensemble will present their Virtual Solo Concert premiering new modern and ballet works by local Hampton Roads choreographers.

“We definitely had dancers who were itching to move after everything shut down. We wanted to try and give them an outlet,” said Lynette Hauser, director of TRDance Ensemble.

The show is comprised of classical ballet, modern and contemporary works. Choreographers include current TRDance and VBT company members, TRD Academy faulty, and GSA alumni. The Ensembles include high school, college, and post-graduate dancers.

Back in May, choreographers from both schools were asked to submit a proposal and movement phrase. Directors selected their top picks and had dancers audition virtually.

“In the beginning, rehearsals were conducted via ZOOM for safety reasons. Then we moved into our studio. We have a large studio, so it’s easy to social distance with a choreographer and dancer working together,” Hauser added.

TRDance converted their black box space into a theater and will spend the rest of the week prerecording all the performances for Saturday’s main event.

“We worked so hard to put this show on. We’re getting ready to celebrate our 15th season at TRDance, which is a major milestone. To have people support our performances is not only beneficial to the dancers and choreographers but the school as a whole” she continued.

The concert will be available for viewing from 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 through Monday, August 17 at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online throughout the TRDance Website.

