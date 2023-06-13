NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The highly anticipates tribute show, One Night of Tina will be coming to Norfolk on December 14.

The show will celebrate the life of the late singer and songwriter Tina Turner with several live performances for guests to enjoy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The show is scheduled for December 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harrison Opera House, located at 160 W Virginia Beach Blvd. Presale tickets go on sale June 14 at 10 a.m., and general ticket sales open on June 16 at 10 a.m.

For those who would like to register for the presale, click here.