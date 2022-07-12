NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Tides will go back before the days of being the Orioles farm team, Harbor Park and even being the “Norfolk” Tides on Tuesday night.

They’ll play as their original moniker, the “Tidewater Tides,” on Turn Back the Clock Night, which features 50-cent hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and plenty of good seats were still available for sale as of Tuesday morning.

Can’t make it Tuesday night? The Tides are celebrating “Virginia Beach Night” on Wednesday, offering a $2 beer special on Thursday and have a special beach towel giveaway on Friday (courtesy of WAVY).

And Saturday night, they’ll pay homage to the orange crush cocktail by taking the field as the Norfolk Squeezers.

To see the full promotional schedule, click here.