Thousands gather for the Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of runners made their way through downtown Norfolk for the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon and 10K Sunday morning.

The course went through downtown Norfolk, the Elizabeth River Trail, and ODU’s campus.



The races started at 7:30 Sunday morning and racing staff say there were a record number of people participating this year.

Including the races that also happened yesterday, there were more than 6 thousand people who participated. We met up with runners right after they made their way through the finish line. They told us what today was like for them.

“It was wonderful. I literally started running this year so it was really great and it is really just a beautiful running trail,” said Revana Sharfuddin.

I got to run with my dad and my husband. That was the best part and everyone, even people I didn’t know were celebrating,” said Victoria Golden who stated that the atmosphere of the event was her favorite.

The runners said getting pizza and pie at different mile markers during the race was a nice pick-me-up.

It was an eventful weekend, and after the races today, runners were able to gather in town point park for a post race party that lasted into the afternoon.

