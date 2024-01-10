HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a look at what’s happening in Hampton Roads this weekend from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is on Monday, Jan. 15. There are events happening around the area in his honor.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia Beach

Hampton Roads International Auto Show

From January 12-14 the Hampton Roads International Auto Show is back at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Enjoy 3 days of entertainment with 24 of the world’s top automakers. There will be over 100 vehicles on display.

Here is the weekend schedule, below.

Friday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event requires tickets. It is $12 per person, $9 for military and $9 for seniors. A military discount will be offered on Friday, $3 after 3 p.m. Click here to purchase.

Norfolk

Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony and Walk

On Monday, January 15, the City of Norfolk will host the annual event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It will be held at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. After the annual ceremony, there will be a unity march from the theater to the MLK monument.

A Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will play a concert on Sunday, January 14 at 7 p.m. The concert will honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The concert is held with the City of Norfolk’s support. The event is free, but they do encourage registration. Click here to register and find out more.

MLK National Day of Service on the ERT

On Monday, January 15 from 10 a.m. to noon, join the Elizabeth River Trail for a day of service. To commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. meet at the Water Street Open Space, 1125 E Water St. to volunteer and clean the space. They are asking people to help make a difference on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day for the community and the environment. All supplies will be provided for the event.

YES Fest 2024

On January 13-14 the YES Fest is back. The event is hosted by Old Dominion University and LAVA. It will be held on ODU’s campus at Goode Theatre and Gordon Art Galleries. IT will begin at 5:45 p.m. each day. The event is for all ages. Tickets are required for the event. Children 12 and under are free. ODU students can purchase tickets at the link here. To purchase tickets and find out the lineup, click here.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

The culinary week kicks off on Monday, January 15. Try food from over twenty participating restaurants. They are offering price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $35 or $45 and brunch or lunch for $15. Click here to find more information. Be sure to make your reservations!