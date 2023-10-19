HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With art, seafood and Halloween treats it will be a fun-filled fall weekend throughout Hampton Roads!

Spooky Halloween events have already started. Take a look at the guide below:

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Hampton

Bluebird Gap Farm Fall Festival

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, visit Bluebird Gap Farm for a fun fall weekend! With children’s activities, hayrides, live entertainment and more it will be a great celebration ringing in the season. The event is free and open to all. Pumpkins and food will be available for purchase on-site.

Norfolk

Norfolk Police Department Trunk or Treat

The Norfolk Police Department presents the “Spooky Skele-Bration” at Scope on the Plaza, Saturday, October 21 from noon – 3 p.m. Guests will get up close to public safety fire trucks, bomb robots, armored vehicles and more. NPD says this will be Norfolk’s largest trunk or treat.

Kids of all ages, wear costumes for a chance to win prizes, and enjoy spooky tunes and dance contests with DJ Jump Off.

The 8th Annual NEON Festival

On Thursday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 20 the NEON District is hosting the festival 6-10 p.m. each night. Guests are encouraged to explore Norfolk’s arts district. Events will spread throughout the area, at the Chrysler Museum of Art, the Harrison Opera House, and The Plot on Granby St. The two-day event features musicians, comedians and performance artists. Friday’s activities will occur around the museum while Saturday’s will focus around The Plot and Granby St businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Find the whole list of activities here.

Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival

On Oct. 21 and 22, the Hope House Foundation presents the free two-day community event. This weekend, take a look at works from over 115 artists, listen to musicians and try local food vendors. There will also be children’s activities. Visit 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday, Oct. 21

11 a.m. Regina Scott Sanford/Eclectic Singer-Songwriter

11:45 a.m. Richard David Spano/ Acoustic Singer-Songwriter

12:45 p.m. Jackie & Resa/ Country Blues

2 p.m. The Warm Hug/ Experimental Folk Punk

3:30 p.m. Paul Urban & Friends/ Original Blues Rock

5 p.m. The Lazy Dangers/ Folk Rock

Sunday, Oct. 22

12 p.m. Kaitlyn Barbee/ Country Pop, Singer-Songwriter

12:45 p.m. Dan Pellegrino/ Solo Acoustic, Singer-Songwriter

1:45 p.m. Cody Christian/ Country & Americana

3:30 p.m. Ben Phelps Project/ Funky American Soul

For more information, click here.

35th Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival

On Oct. 21-22 the annual wine festival is back at Town Point Park in downtown Norfolk. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day enjoy wine, live music and shopping. Over 20 wineries will be on-site. Tickets are required for the event and are still available. Click here to purchase.

Five Points Park Grand Opening & Community Day

On Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebrate the Five Points Park Grand Opening. The new park is located at 6123 Sewells Point Road. The day outside will have music, giveaways and family-friendly games for the entire community to enjoy.

Poquoson

40th Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival

Celebrate seafood at the festival this weekend at Poquoson Municipal Park! Here is the weekend schedule, below.

Friday, Oct. 20 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy cuisine from the Chesapeake Bay, live entertainment, exhibitors, kids activities and more. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is $10 per vehicle (cash required).

Virginia Beach

67th Annual Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Show

The Boardwalk Art Show is back this weekend for its 67th year. View works and creations from over 175 artists. Mediums include, painting, ceramics, photography, sculpture and glass. It will take place from 24th St to 35th St on the boardwalk. Here is the schedule this weekend, below.

Friday, Oct. 20 – Saturday, Oct. 21 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to view the full program of weekend activities.

Latin Gala Night

On Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5-9 p.m. enjoy the 1st Latin Gala Night fundraising event at the San Lorenzo Spiritual Center, 4556 Indian River Road. The night is a celebratory way to end Hispanic Heritage Month. The fundraising event will support college scholarships to local minorities. The non-profit focuses on promoting art, culture and education. Tickets include a 3-course dinner, show, music, dance floor and more. Click here to reserve a ticket.

Virginia Aquarium Fins & Frights

On Oct. 21-22 from 6-9 p.m. at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center. Time for Halloween at the aquarium. It will be a “spook-tacular” time with candy station, activities games and more. Even try Halloween trivia. Wear your costume as you explore! Tickets are required. Children four and under get in free. Members tickets are 50% off.

Howl-O-Ween Pub Crawl & Costume Contest

On Saturday, Oct. 21 from 3-6 p.m. visit local pubs around the 31st St. region at the Oceanfront to support homeless animals. Bring your furry friends to this event. Guests are encouraged to plan costumes and get ready for day out for a cause. Start the afternoon at Aloha Snack at 3 p.m. Next move to Murphy’s Irish Pub. Finish the afternoon at Smartmouth Pilot House. The final stop will have the costume contest. Click here to register and get your ticket.