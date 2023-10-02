HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a look at what’s happening around Hampton Roads this weekend. With art, monster trucks and festivals get ready for an action-packed fall weekend.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

Hampton

Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon

On Oct. 7-8 the 11th Crawlin’ Crab Half Marathon will take place in Hampton. Get ready to cheer on friends, family and other runners in this race! There is a 5K and half-marathon. Click here for road closure information.

Nobuntu at the American Theatre

Nobuntu will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. at the American Theatre. This event kicks off the 2023-2024 season at the Hampton Coliseum. They are a Zimbabwean female acapella group. The show represents “a new generation of young African women wanting to sing, celebrate, and preserve their culture through art,” according to the press release. Visit to see a unique acapella performance. Click here for tickets.

Newport News

Fall-O-Ween Festival

On Oct. 7 and 8 visit Newport News Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a weekend full of Fall fun! The two-day festival will have Halloween-themed vendors, wagon ride, pumpkin carving, a corn maze and more. Hear live music both days. View the live music schedule, below.

Saturday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Deloreans

3:00 p.m. – Lane Rice

4:00 p.m. – Michael Milbourn

4:30 p.m. – Tyler Donavan

Sunday, Oct. 8

11:15 a.m. – Jonny Cardigan

12:30 p.m. – Red Crooked Sky

1:45 p.m. – iD Jeter and the ROR Band

3:30 p.m. – Fortresses, led by Zachary Hines II

Parking is $10. Admission is free and open to all.

Norfolk

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be at the Scope Arena on Oct. 7-8. Watch as monster trucks light up the floor in competitions and battles. There will be a dance party, light show and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Click here for ticket information.

The 59th Annual Ocean View Art Show

This weekend it is the 59th Annual Ocean View Art Show. On Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. visit Ocean View Beach Park. Brought to you by the Chesapeake Bay Art Association, the event features over 50 artists, food and music. See a variety of work with different mediums including watercolor, acrylic, pastel, charcoal, pencil and more.

Zoovies

The Virginia Zoo presents Zoovies on Friday, Oct. 6. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin around 7:30 p.m. at dusk. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the movie. The movie will be The Super Mario Bros Movie. Beverages and snacks will be available to purchase on-site. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. Animal exhibits will be closed at this time. Tickets cost $5.95 for adults and children 2 and up. Children under 2 will get in for free. Click here for tickets.

Red Shoe at the Zoo

On Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. visit the Virginia Zoo for an event presented by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk. During the day there will be activities by the Pavilion, a DJ, costume contest, silent auction and more. Tickets are required and include all-day admission to the zoo. Click here to purchase tickets and find more information.

2023 Virginia Children’s Festival

Festevents presents the 33rd Annual Virginia Children’s Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Point Park. Admission is $5 per person. It is free for children age 1 and younger. The event features interactive activities, workshops, exhibits, musical performances and more. It is designed with children 10 and under in mind, according to the event website. Click here to purchase tickets.

10th Annual Dogtoberfest

It’s the 10th year of Friends of NACC’s Dogtoberfest. Enjoy live music, the Mutt Lager, a dog costume contest and more. Watch live music from Dan Pellegrino from 2 to 4 p.m. There will also be vendors on-site to shop from.

International Coastal Cleanup with Keep Norfolk Beautiful

After being postponed due to severe weather, the cleanup event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Barraud Ave. According to the event, “This isn’t your average litter cleanup, collect data on the amount and types of litter found.” The event is free and open to all. Click here to register.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Sound The Alarm

Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services (PFRES) is partnering with the American Red Cross for this event on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be at Fire Station #1, 1601 Effingham Street, and travel to Richmond Avenue. During the event, the organizations and volunteers will knock on doors along the street to offer to install free smoke alarms and provide safety plans and information. The Foodbank of South Hampton Roads will be on-site. They will provide food pantry items to residents.

Suffolk

45th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival

From Oct. 5-8, the 45th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival is here! From a Shrimp Fest and Demolition Derby, to live music and the Peanut Cup Autocross, there is tons of action packed activity for everyone. There will be amusement rides, contests, live music, fireworks and much more peanut-themed fun. General admission is $10 per person. Children 10 and under are free. Parking is free at the event.

Virginia Beach

Oktoberfest in Virginia Beach

On Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. celebrate Oktoberfest right in Virginia Beach at Wasserhund Brewing Company, 1805 Laskin Rd, Ste 102. There will be live music and drink specials. OK Duo will perform from noon to 4 p.m.

Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure

This weekend is the Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure. The two-day event has a mix of food, music and action. Here is the breakdown of activities, below. In case of inclement weather, there will be a rain-date on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Friday, Oct. 6 (Coastal Edge on 21st Street)

Silent Auction at 6 p.m.

Free food, and beverages for purchase

Live Music by Vinyl Headlights

Skate for the Cure from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

10th Annual Aloha 5K Walk/ Run from 6 to 8 a.m. (2nd St. Boardwalk entrance)

Surf for the Cure Contest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (On beach at the Jetty)

Chesapeake Mobile 3D Mammography from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (By the boardwalk at 2nd St)

To schedule an appointment for the Mammography Unit, call 757-312-6400 or email ChesapeakeMammo@ChesapeakeRegional.com Click here to view more information.

North Carolina

Elizabeth City

Splash Week 2023

Through Friday, Oct. 6 experience the 9th edition of Splash presented by the Arts of the Albemarle. It is a full week of fun, energy, creativity and collaboration that serves as a retreat for artists, according to the event. In addition to the retreat, there are events open to everyone. Click here to find events to attend. Film screenings, demos, receptions, exhibitions and discussions are open to the public. Admission is free for the event and open to all.

The First Friday ArtWalk will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown Elizabeth City.

Ghost Harbors Fall Festival

On Sunday, Oct. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. visit Ghost Harbor Brewing Company, 602 E Colonial Ave for the Fall Festival. There will be live music, vendors, kids face painting and more.