HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here's a look at what's happening in Hampton Roads this weekend, November 10-12.

Click here to view Veterans Day events and ceremonies taking place this weekend.

Chesapeake

2023 Hampton Roads Heart Walk

On Saturday, Nov. 11 join the American Heart Association’s Southside Walk at Chesapeake City Park. The theme for this year’s walk is “I Walk to Save Lives”.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk kicks off at 9 a.m. Get there early to visit different organization tents with resource and more information. Register for the walk, here.

Hampton

Bodacious Bazaar

This weekend, from Friday Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12 visit the Hampton Roads Convention Center and kick off the holiday shopping! Find something for everyone on your Christmas list at this year’s bazaar. It will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are required. Click here to purchase online with fees, or purchase at the door. Click here to view the vendor list.

Newport News

Stargazing & Laser Nights

On Saturday, Nov. 11 visit the Virginia Living Museum for Stargazing and Laser shows. Here is the list of programming, below.

Virginia Skies 6 p.m.

Laser Country 7 p.m.

Laser Doors 8:30 p.m.

Pink Floyd: The Wall Laser Show 10 p.m. (Recommended for ages 15 and above)

The next laser and stargazing night will take place on Dec. 9. Click here to purchase tickets and find more information.

Norfolk

Garden of Lights

The Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Garden of Lights is back for the holiday season from Nov. 10 through Dec. 31. Get ready to experience 1.5 million twinkling lights throughout the gardens in this magical experience. Tickets are now available online. Walk-up tickets cost an additional $5 per ticket, all nights. Click here to view the schedule and purchase tickets.

WinterFest on the Wisconsin

WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns this weekend! Starting on Friday, Nov. 10 watch as the battleship lights up for the holiday season. It will continue on select nights through Jan. 1.

More than one million twinkling lights will be on display, featuring glowing tunnels, foot bridges and more. This year, the Mistletoe Marina will have live entertainment, a s’mores station, craft bar scene and holiday shopping. Snow will also fall each hour!

Visit to see all the new features this holiday season. Tickets are on sale now. Children 2 and under are free. Click here to purchase.

WAVY is a proud sponsor of this year’s WinterFest.

Virginia Beach

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

On Nov. 11 the Barbie Truck is making its way to Virginia Beach! Visit at Lynnhaven Mall by the main entrance near T-Mobile from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. It will feature unique Barbie merchandise including apparel, jewelry, mugs and more.

Virginia Beach Jeep Fest

Jeep lovers head to the oceanfront for the 2nd annual Jeep Fest. Now is your chance to ride on the sand right in Virginia Beach.

Registration is no longer available online, but is available on-site.

New Realm Presents Luke’s Diner (21+)

On Sunday, Nov. 12 10 a.m. to noon visit New Realm Brewing Company presents Luke’s Diner Breakfast Club. The Gilmore Girl’s experience is for those 21 and up. Tickets are required. A $30 ticket includes food, coffee, beers and more. Click here to purchase and find out more.

Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Kick off the holiday season at Busch Gardens! Christmas Town opens on Nov. 10 and runs through the new year on Jan. 7. This year will have new light displays with Polar Pathway: Spectacle of Lights and Celebration of Lights at O’Tannenbaum. The winter wonderland continues throughout the season with holiday-themed shows, Santa’s workshop, Christmas Town Express and more. There will also be holiday shopping, seasonal photo opportunities and more. Click here to purchase tickets.