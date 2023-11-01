HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a look at what’s happening in Hampton Roads this weekend, November 4-6.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Jubilee Fall Craft Market

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, visit Chesapeake City Park for a a day at the craft market! Shop from over 100 crafters and sellers. There will be food and beverage concessions on-site. The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available. In case of inclement weather, the rain date will be Sunday, Nov. 5.

Hampton

Harrison Phoebus Day

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, celebrate Harrison Phoebus Day in historic downtown Phoebus. The all-day block party and street festival will have a beer garden, live entertainment, Phoebus Scavenger Hunt Passport (limited to first 1,000 guests) and horse & carriage rides. For one-day-only, visit a Phoebus Pop-Up Museum. In celebration of the day, dress up as Harrison Phoebus and enter the Look-a-Like Contest.

The event is free and open to the public. Tokens are required for certain activities including, the beer garden and horse & carriage rides. Token packages are available for adults 21 and over. Find out more at the link here.

Hampton Oyster Soup Tasting Competition

From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, the competition will heat up in Hampton. During Virginia Oyster Month enjoy events from Shored Up LLC as they host events in support of the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance grant. Judges will go to seven local restaurants to taste the best Oyster Soup in Hampton. They encourage the public to come out and cheer on their favorite chefs.

Mark your calendars! The second event, SHELLabration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Newport News

Mariners’ Park Fall Festival

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, enjoy a fall, fun-filled day at The Mariners’ Museum and Park. There will be family-friendly activities, pumpkin decorating, live music, beer & cider tastings and food trucks.

Tickets are required for the beer and cider tastings and advanced tickets include festival admission. Without the tasting, the festival costs $2 per person and will be available on-site, cash only (there is an ATM on-site). Day of beverage sales will be cash-only. Find out more at the link here.

Norfolk

Special Waste Collection Event

From 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 4, Keep Norfolk Beautiful is hosting a Special Waste Collection Event. It will be at Southside STEM Academy, 1106 Campostella Rd. This is a free drive-thru and drop-off event for Norfolk residents.

At the event, drop off electronics, household hazardous waste, grocery bags, clear film and more. View the full list here. Click here to see the full list of accepted household hazardous waste items. There will be secure, on-site shredding and a free tree giveaway. The event is free and open to only Norfolk residents. Proof of residency is required to participate.

If you can’t attend this waste event, click here to find options for special waste drop-off.

Warehouse LIVE: 80s Night

Smartmouth Beer is hosting an 80s night at their Norfolk location, 1309 Raleigh Ave. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Listen to live music from 6-10 p.m. Here is the lineup, below.

6 p.m. Brilliant Mistakes (Elvis Costello tribute)

7:15 p.m. Brass in Pocket (Pretenders tribute)

8:30 p.m. Dead Letter Officers (REM tribute)

The cover charge is $5 at the door.

Books & Brew (Vino Too!)

From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, visit Slover Library for the annual cocktail party. There will be food, beverages and live music. Tickets are required. Tickets are $55 and include admission, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and valet parking. Upstairs at the library, visit the Recycled Reads Book Sale. The event proceeds will support Norfolk Public Libraries programming. Click here to purchase tickets.

Norfolk Admirals

Hockey season is here! Watch the Norfolk Admirals take on the Maine Mariners at Scope Arena this weekend. The game will start at 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 3:05 p.m. Sunday. To purchase tickets, click here.

Virginia Beach

Autumn in the Air

From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, visit Mount Trashmore for a fall festival! It will have live music from local artists, a beer garden, a petting zoo, food trucks and more. There will also be a climbing wall, axe throwing and more games. The event is free and open to the public.

Here is a map of the festival from Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, below.

Walk to Defeat ALS

On Saturday, Nov. 4 join the Walk to Defeat ALS, hosted by the ALS Association. The walk begins at the YMCA at Camp Grom, 1181 Prosperity Rd. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11 a.m. The walk will be 1-mile long. You can walk or donate to a walker to support the event. Donations to the Walk to Defeat ALS helps provide programs and services to families affected by ALS. It also funds innovative research to fight ALS.

Special Olympics Fall Championships

The Fall Championships are one of Special Olympics Virginia’s largest events of the year featuring more than 1,200 athletes competing in seven different sports across the Virginia Beach area, including soccer, golf, bocce, bowling, volleyball, roller skating and pickleball. This year’s event is being held on November 4 and 5.