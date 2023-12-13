HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a look at what’s happening in Hampton Roads this weekend, Dec. 15-17.

Virginia

Chesapeake

Deck the Hall & Fa La La Land at Chesapeake City Hall

Deck the Hall is a drive-thru light display happening nightly from 6-9 p.m. at Chesapeake City Hall. This Saturday, Dec. 16, from 5-9 p.m. enjoy even more fun with a special evening at Fa La La Land. It’s time for an outdoor winter wonderland with carolers, face painting, food trucks and more. Watch live entertainment and take photos with holiday characters. It is free and open to the public.

Hampton

Holiday Wonder Walk

Starting Saturday, Dec. 16, visit the Holiday Wonder Walk at the Hampton Coliseum. Each night from 5-8 p.m. through Dec. 25, Hampton’s Water Walk Trail will illuminate for a festive holiday event. It will feature animated displays, large-scale scenic props, kids activities, food and more. Listen to strolling entertainment and explore! It is free and open to the public. Parking is free.

Before it opens to the public, get your bike ready and ride along the festive trail on Friday, Dec. 15. Starting at 6 p.m. cruise up and see this year’s display. Helmets are required for bikers 14 years old and under. Those 18 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult. The event says the trail is suitable for most skill levels.

Downtown Lighted Boat Parade

This weekend, the annual boat parade is back! Get ready for the water to light up in the 30th year of the event at the Downtown Waterfront. Find the best spot to watch along the Hampton River. From 6-7:30 p.m. watch the decorated boats go by. Also, Santa will make an appearance dockside to visit with families. Click here for more information and to register your boat.

Newport News

Winter Nature Nights

The Virginia Living Museum will have Winter Nature Nights this holiday season on select days. This weekend, explore from Dec. 15-17 nightly from 5:30-8:15 p.m. Walk the lighted outdoor boardwalk trail with some hot chocolate from the cafe. “How Do Dinosaurs Say Merry Christmas” will come to life on the Dinosaur Discovery Trail. It doesn’t stop there. Meet Santa at the Goodson House, walk the candy cane trail and decorate cookies back in the classroom. Tickets are required, and are timed. Click here to purchase and find out more. Children 2 years old and under are free.

Norfolk

A Vegan Day Party..and Brunch

On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1-6 p.m. get ready for a day of plant-based food and more! The party will take place at 727 Granby St. Try vegan dishes, dance, connect with others and listen to music by Dj Fleeezy. Click here to reserve your free spot.

Festive Features at Naro Cinema

Naro Cinema is playing festive features this season! Find your favorite holiday movies including: “A Christmas Story,” “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “White Christmas,” “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “The Muppet Christmas.” Showings will take place throughout the season. Click here to find the schedule and purchase tickets.

Portsmouth

Smithfield

Holiday Boat Parade

The Holiday Boat Parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. The fun starts at Smithfield Station and rides up to Jones Creek and back. Find out more information and how to sign-up here.

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Yuletide Wassailing & Wonder Tours

On Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17, take tours from noon to 5 p.m. at the Thoroughgood House and learn about colonial Christmas traditions. Tickets are $15 for adults and children over 10, $7 for children 2 to 10 and free for children under 2. Click here to purchase tickets and find out more.

Surf N Santa 5 Miler

It’s holiday race weekend. On Friday, Dec. 15, take on the Rudolph’s 1K starting at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. On Saturday, Dec. 16, watch as Santas run by in the 5 mile race, starting at the Virginia Beach Convention Center! Don’t miss Santa’s Store and Post Race Celebrations. Find out more information here.

Holi-Rays

Festive nights after hours at the Virginia Aquarium from 6-9 p.m. On Dec. 15 and 16, get dressed in your holiday attire, best-dressed or festive pajamas and explore! There will be Scuba Santa, holiday characters and more winter wonderland fun! It’s a great event for all ages. Click here to purchase tickets. Ages 4 years old and under are free.

Williamsburg

Grand Illumination at Colonial Williamsburg

On Saturday, Dec. 16, watch the glowing display at this weekend’s Grand Illumination. The sky above Colonial Williamsburg will transform with colorful fireworks. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. The display starts at 7 p.m. from Governor’s Palace and the Capitol.

The holiday event begins on Friday, Dec. 15, with Lighting of the Cressets, entertainment and a Celebration of the Yule Log.

All events are free and open to the public. Find more information including what to bring, where to watch and where to park at colonialwilliamsburg.org.

North Carolina

Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City’s 3rd Annual Hot Cocoa Crawl

Through Jan. 7, 2024 test out Elizabeth City’s hot cocoa treats! Don’t miss your chance to try all the local favorites and vote your favorites. Click here to find out more.

Outer Banks

Bodie Island Lighthouse

Don’t miss your last chance to explore Bodie Lighthouse on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Climb the 219 stairs of the Bodie Island Lighthouse with the purchase of a ticket. Tickets must be purchased day of and go on sale at 7 a.m. Click here to find out more.