This weekend: 21st Annual Coliseum Central Holiday Parade

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Get in the holiday spirit this weekend at the 21st Annual Coliseum Central Holiday Parade.

Bands, animal units, nonprofit organizations, schools and floats from will march through the Hampton streets.

Of course, Santa Claus will be in the mix.

The route begins at Sentara CarePlex along Coliseum Drive, runs through Peninsula Town Center and ends at the Riverpointe Shopping Center.

Before the parade begins, guestes can take part in pre-parade activities and entertainment at the Peninsula Town Center Town Square at 9 a.m. The parade will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m.