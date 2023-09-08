HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for some family-friendly, action-packed fun this fall, this local event fits the bill. This. Is. Monster Jam™! is returning to the Hampton Coliseum Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24.

According to Monster Jam® organizers, this event will have motorsports fans on the edge of their seats as world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks show off their crazy skills in fierce, wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

The excitement begins with the Monster JamPit Party Saturday and Sunday, where fans can see their favorite monster trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers, and get autographs and pictures.

Returning guests will notice some new activities, including the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops.

WHEN:

Friday, September 22, 2023

Event Time – 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Event Time – 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pit Party open from 10:30 a.m. until noon

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Event Time – 1 p.m.

Pit Party open from 10:30 a.m. until noon

Tickets are on sale now, online at ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

Look for the truck and driver lineup soon on the event website.