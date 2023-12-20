HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a look at what’s happening in Hampton Roads this holiday weekend from Dec. 22-25.

Chesapeake

Deck the Hall

Through Jan. 1, 2024 from 6-9 p.m. visit the drive-thu lights each night at Chesapeake City Hall. See the different holiday light theme displays and get into the holiday spirit! The event is free and open to the public.

Photo courtesy Chesapeake Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Drone photo of part of the route.

Hampton

Holiday Wonder Walk

Don’t miss your chance to visit the Holiday Wonder Walk, open through Christmas Day. Now until Dec. 25, visit the lighted trail from 5-8 p.m. nightly. The Water Walk Trail transforms for the holidays in this annual tradition. There are animated displays, large-scale props, video enhancements, kids activities, strolling entertainment and more. It is free and open to the public. Parking is also free for visitors.

Along the path you will see Community Trees decorated by community clubs, businesses, churches and other organizations.

Photo courtesy of City of Hampton.

Newport News

2023 NlightN Holiday Event Series

The NlightN series is happening throughout the holiday season, through Jan. 1. It features three main events:

Celebration in Lights

Each night from 5:30-10 p.m. at Newport News Park

View holiday scenes with themes of military, sea life, seasons and more through the two-mile display. Advance purchase tickets for your vehicle are available at the Newport News Visitor Center.

Lights at the Fountain

Each night from 5-9 p.m. at City Center at Oyster Point

Enjoy a synchronized light show, music, holiday lights, instagrammable moments and more. It is free and open to the public.

ARTech Lights at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

Each night from 5-9 p.m. at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

View a light show featuring animated holiday shows and holiday music on a 30-foot tall tree. It will run every half hour. Stick around for photo opportunities, light installations and more seasonal decor. It is free and open to the public.

Photo courtesy Newport News Parks & Recreation of ARTech Lights.

The events are free and open to the public. Click here to find out more.

Virginia Living Museum: Winter Nature Nights

The Virginia Living Museum will have Winter Nature Nights this holiday season on select days. This weekend, explore nightly on Dec. 22-23 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. Walk the lighted outdoor boardwalk trail with some hot chocolate from the cafe. “How Do Dinosaurs Say Merry Christmas” will come to life on the Dinosaur Discovery Trail. It doesn’t stop there. Meet Santa at the Goodson House, walk the candy cane trail and decorate cookies back in the classroom. Tickets are required, and are timed. Click here to purchase and find out more. Children 2 years old and under are free.

Norfolk

Holiday events open all season:

Norfolk Botanical Gardens

The Dominion Energy Garden of Lights, Walk the Garden Aglow runs through Dec. 31. nightly at 5 p.m. See over 1.5 million twinkling lights as you walk through the festive paths at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens. For those with mobility issues, there will be an available Mobility Shuttle throughout December. Click here to purchase tickets and find out more information.

Mercado de Navidad (Hispanic Heritage Holiday Market)

On Saturday, Dec. 23, visit Selden Market for a special holiday market focused on featuring Hispanic owned businesses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find last-minute gifts, enjoy Hispanic food, check out photo opportunities and holiday crafts. Santa will also pop by for a visit.

Festive Features at Naro Cinema

Festive showings continue at the Naro Cinema this weekend. Watch favorite holiday movies, “White Christmas” and “It’s A Wonderful Life” each day leading up to Christmas. You can also find new features! Click here to find the schedule and purchase tickets.

Portsmouth

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Holiday events open all season:

Winter Wonderland at The Shack

On Friday, Dec. 22, from 4-9 p.m. head to The Oceanfront for a festive evening. Get last-minute gifts at the vendor village and try specialty holiday cocktails.

Santa at The Shops At Hilltop

On Saturday, Dec. 23, visit with Santa before the big night! From noon to 4 p.m. catch Santa in Hilltop right before Christmas. It’s your last opportunity to see him in Hilltop for the season.

Williamsburg

