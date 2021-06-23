There’s still time to visit Sweethaven Lavender Farm

WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WAVY)–Whether you’re planning a quaint afternoon lunch or some much-needed “me time,” Sweethaven Lavender Farm is the perfect place to create lasting memories.

French lavenders are in bloom until the Fourth of July weekend, so there’s still time to plan your visit. U-pick bouquets are for sale at the farm for $8 each. Registered guests may pick as many bouquets as they purchase.

If you get hungry, indulge in their locally churned lavender ice creams, fresh lavender baked goods and candies, plus delicious lavender lemonade and sweet tea.

Be sure to stop by the Mercantile, where guests can purchase products from their skincare line, artisan-made gifts and lavender culinary products.

“What we hear from guests after their first visit is that it was refreshing and they felt like they forgot their cares for a while and that’s what we’re after, says owner Kerry Messer.

Sweethaven Lavender Farm is open Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Reservations are required.