The Z Unplugged: Part Three

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This week, Zeiders American Dream Theater will wrap up another successful virtual series.

“The Z Unplugged” is a three-part concert series, where local six singers/songwriters take the virtual stage to share their latest work. Thursday will be the last show.

“The Z” teamed up with local musician, Jim Buleit, to pull in the best homegrown talent for the event.

“The original plan was to do a songwriter circle at the theater, then COVID happened. We had to rearrange a few things. I met several singers/songwriters through a local songwriting group called ‘NSAI’ and I’ve also hosted a few open mics. I reached out to a few of my friends and they were gracious enough to participate,” said Bulleit, who also serves as co-host the concert series.

After the artists perform, they will sit down with The Z’s community liaison, Sibel Galindez, for a Q&A session. This gives audience members the opportunity to take an in-depth look into the creative process and the inspiration behind each singer/songwriter.

“Each time I do one of these virtual events, I get goosebumps. We’re connecting with each other through our living rooms. The artists enjoy showcasing their work to the community, and the community enjoys learning more about the talented creatives in their own backyard. I think everyone is embracing this experience in a positive way,” said Galindez.

The featured artists for last show include Jarvis Griffin, Mark Rogers, Kate Stedelbauer, Jim Bulleit, and owner of ‘The Z’, Mike Zeiders.

The concert is Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. For the link to the show, visit the Zeiders American Dream Theater’s Facebook Page.

Latest Posts: