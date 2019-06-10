The Veil Brewing hosting pop-up at Nauticus on July 4 before Norfolk location opens

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Nauticus, The Veil Brewing Co.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Veil Brewing Company is hosting one last pop-up before they open their first location in Hampton Roads.

The Richmond-based brewers will be pouring beer on the Nauticus pier on July 4 from noon until 11 p.m.

They plan to release the draft list closer to the event date, but if you’re looking for beers to take home — you’ll have to wait.

According to their social media, they anticipate the opening date of their location at 2314 Colonial Avenue in Norfolk to be in mid-September.

View this post on Instagram

NFK! 🚂 @railroadnfk ⠀ We met with our partners and construction team and we are projected to be open mid to late summer of this year!!⠀ ⠀ Demo and design have officially begun. Our NFK location will have three stories with a bar on each story. Our third story will be a rooftop deck. ☀️ While we will still be having our weekly Tuesday can release in Richmond, we will also be doing a weekly Wednesday can release in NFK so you can grab some cans at both locations! 🙌 We will also be serving cider, guest taps, and wine. We are so excited to have Ian Hock from @codex_va as our chef and for you guys to see this place when it’s all done!! 🤯 ⠀ ⠀ See you at 2314 Colonial Ave Norfolk, VA 23517 🚂🖤🚂

A post shared by THE VEIL BREWING CO. (@theveilbrewing) on

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***