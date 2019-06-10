The Veil Brewing hosting pop-up at Nauticus on July 4 before Norfolk location opens

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Veil Brewing Company is hosting one last pop-up before they open their first location in Hampton Roads.

The Richmond-based brewers will be pouring beer on the Nauticus pier on July 4 from noon until 11 p.m.

They plan to release the draft list closer to the event date, but if you’re looking for beers to take home — you’ll have to wait.

According to their social media, they anticipate the opening date of their location at 2314 Colonial Avenue in Norfolk to be in mid-September.