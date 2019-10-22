The Sandler Center for Performing Arts is having a “Muttcracker” audition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’ve ever thought your furry best friend belongs on a stage, here’s your chance.

Ballet Virginia is holding a “Muttcracker Audition” on Nov. 16, 2019 at 5 p.m.

The theater is getting ready for a professional production of the Nutcracker at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts this December and needs extra paws.

Sadly, there is no need to show your dog’s best tricks or moves for this audition. Your best friend just needs to be able to strut his or her tail confidently across the stage.

According to the Ballet Virginia website, the theater is looking for well-behaved dogs that are not easily distracted and are sweet .

There is a $25 audition fee along with an application required for trying out. You can get an application at the front desk at Ballet Virginia or email janina@balletvirginia.org

A portion of the proceeds from the audition will be donated to the SPCA in support of pet adoption.

For performance dates, click here for more info, https://bit.ly/2VN2Lr4