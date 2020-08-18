The Rolling Stones live concert film, Bad Boys For Life among others joining new line up Hampton Coliseum pop up drive-in

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Coliseum announced the new lineup for its pop up drive-in for the last weekend of August.

“The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon’s” 2016 live concert recording and “Bad Boys For Life” (2020) are joining the lineup to close out the month of August at the Hampton Coliseum.

Animated movies “Sing” (2016) and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (2019) are also in the mix.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets for Havana Moon are $75, and tickets to other films remain $30 (per vehicle; not including service and processing fees).

Tickets will be available for purchase until 3:00 p.m. on the day of the show.

For another $20, movie-goers can add specially prices movie snack-packs to their ticket order which includes 4 popcorns, 4 candies, and 4 drinks.

Hampton Coliseum asks the public to adhere to health and safety guidelines when visiting the venue. For the safety of all patrons and employees, visitors are required to wear face masks and maintain social distance while inside and outside the facility.

For more information regarding Hampton Coliseum’s pop drive-in, click here.

