The moon has landed at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’ve ever dreamed of going to the moon, now you can. This weekend the Museum of the Moon is on full display right outside the Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University.

The exhibit, which has attracted more than 10 million people in 30 countries, combines art and science for an out of this world experience.

“I have to say this is the most selfie-able moment you can think of for all of 2021,” said Museum Interim Director Charlotte Kasic.

Visitors from around the world have posted more than 40,000 images on Instagram using the hashtag #MuseumOfTheMoon.

The exhibit is lit day and night. Kasic told WAVY News one of her favorite things about it is, “When we stand on earth and we look at the moon we only see one side of it and this gives you an opportunity to walk in 360 and see the dark side of the moon.”

The artist, Luke Jerram from the U.K., worked with NASA to make it an exact replica. “At 23 feet in diameter the conceptual artist worked with NASA to get the exact craters perfect and printed on the surface,” Kasic explained.

Jerram came up with the idea while thinking about how the moon affects the tides, something we can all relate to living in Hampton Roads.

“I hope people can come and experience this moon and the way it tugs and pulls on our society here,” Kasic said.

People have been known to grab a sweetie and spend up to an hour sitting beneath the moon.

You can also transport yourself with virtual goggles and maybe learn a few things from local scientists.

“Teaching students how to grow materials in lunar matter literally trying to figure out how to make the moon green someday,” Kasic said.

In the shadow of the moon you’ll find vendors and artists and different experiences are scheduled every day.

A Native American dance honoring the moon will begin at 6 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the local cover band Beach Floyd will transport you to the dark side of the moon.

Barry Art Museum is located at 1075 West 43rd Street at ODU.

The exhibition is free and open to the public with free parking available on 41st Street.

